NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after a New Britain monument was vandalized.
Mayor Erin Stewart posted on Twitter that the Borinqueneers Monument on Washington Street had been spray painted on Thursday.
I am beside myself that there are people in this community can have such blatant disrespect for individuals who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/TMFYeNIk5g— Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) June 6, 2019
The monument was built in August of 2017.
It honors the 65th Infantry Puerto Rican Regiment of the United States Army, known as the Borinqueneers.
They served in combat roles including World War I, World War II and the Korean War.
Stewart said police are canvassing the neighborhood to see if anyone has cameras on their homes that may have captured the vandalism.
The Public Works Department has been out at the monument to assess the damage to come up with a plant to clean and restore the monument.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact New Britain Police.
