NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) - If you shop in New Britain you may not have to decide whether you want paper or plastic. Some city leaders have crafted a proposed law that is designed to encourage people to start bringing reusable bags to the store.
Shoppers at C-Town Grocery Store in New Britain know these white plastic bags are a supermarket staple.
"We go through a thousand in a day."
C-town co-owner Larry Diaz says he’s still getting used to the fact that very soon his grocery and every other store in New Britain won’t be allowed to hand out plastic takeaway bags.
"It’s gonna be very weird, I'm so used to seeing it," Diaz said Wednesday. "Customers feel so used to having them."
But some New Britain leaders say changing the way we shop is a good thing.
City councilman Carlo Carlozzi who is spearheading the proposal says the bags are bad for the environment-they take hundreds of years to biodegrade into tiny particles and are a blight on the city.
"You can't destroy them," Carlozzi said. "They fill our landfills they’re indestructible they’re on peoples lawns they float along all winter long and in the spring you find them still on your lawn."
If the plan is approved retailers would also begin charging a ten cent fee on paper bags to encourage folks to being reusable bags to the store.
The move would make Larry's world a little different, but he admits that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
"It’s hard but like everything else times change," Diaz said.
(2) comments
by the way the free lunch crowd will prob want gov bags to go along with the gov groceries now....because it's "owed" to them, just like the lobster every month.
as the article points out the bags are not the problem but rather the low lifes that use the ground as their trash bin, like in most 3rd world type cities and towns. most people who live in a garbage bin actually created it themselves, because they live off the gov and have no care in the world about anything but themselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.