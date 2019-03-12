NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A man wanted for a New Britain murder has been arrested in South Carolina.
On Tuesday afternoon, 42-year-old Benjamin Morales was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgetown County, South Carolina.
SWAT team members entered a house on Walker Road and found Morales hiding in a functioning refrigerator.
Morales is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Alice Marie Figueroa on Feb. 4.
He is also accused of kidnapping 31-year-old Virgen Maria Figueroa earlier that week.
Virgen was later found unharmed.
Alice and Virgen are not related, but share the same last name.
New Britain Police previously arrested two relatives of Morales, Odalys Morales and Roman Morales, who are believed to have misled police or provided assistance to Benjamin.
Benjamin’s charges have not been released.
