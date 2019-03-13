NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A man wanted for a New Britain murder has been arrested in South Carolina.
On Tuesday afternoon, 42-year-old Benjamin Morales was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgetown County, South Carolina.
SWAT team members entered a house on Walker Road and found Morales hiding in a functioning refrigerator.
Morales is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Alice Marie Figueroa on Feb. 4 on Elam Street.
Morales and Figueroa have two small children together.
He is also believed to have taken part in the disappearance of 31-year-old Virgen Maria Figueroa earlier that week.
Virgen was later found unharmed.
Morales and Virgen had allegedly been dating when she went missing.
She fled with her family to Puerto Rico because her relatives said she feared Morales.
Virgen's sister, Maribel Figueroa told Channel 3 over the phone on Tuesday that they feel relieved that Morales is finally behind bars.
"Happy in a way that now my sister can live a normal life and try to move forward, and relief for all the people of the family of the other girl. Finally, there's going to serve justice," Maribel said.
Virgen's family members said they will eventually return to the state now that Morales is arrested.
Alice and Virgen are not related, but share the same last name.
New Britain Police previously arrested two relatives of Morales, Odalys Morales and Roman Morales, who are believed to have misled police or provided assistance to Benjamin.
Benjamin is in jail in South Carolina, but he will be extradited back to New Britain in the upcoming days.
"It was a huge sigh of relief for the police department, citizens of New Britain, and I'm sure for the family," said Deputy Chief Jeanette Portalatin, New Britain Police Department.
His charges have not been released.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
