HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A New Britain women facing a medical crisis said returning home to Connecticut may have saved her life.
Mary-Elise Lyons recently spoke exclusively to Channel 3 about her experience.
Lyons has been in Hartford to meet with the doctors who got her back on her feet. Just a few months ago, she was completely healthy living in sunny Los Angeles. In November, however, everything changed.
“Wednesday I started feeling pretty weak and tired,” Lyons explained. “And by Thursday morning I was buckling. I couldn’t stand up. So, I just went right to the ER.”
Lyons said she developed a full body rash and completely lost her ability to walk. Worst of all, after extensive testing, doctors in LA still had no idea what was wrong. One physician told her that her troubles were in her head.
“[The doctor said] ‘you have something called conversion disorder and you basically manifest your problems,’” Lyons recalled.
However, she knew something else was going on. So, she came home to Connecticut the day before Thanksgiving and scheduled an appointment with Dr. Annie Daniel, a neurologist with Hartford HealthCare, who ordered a full battery of tests.
“Right away with her, she was very goal-oriented in finding out what it is,” Lyons said. “She was very attentive. She was very upset that the doctors had treated me that way. It felt good.”
Another Hartford HealthCare doctor, infectious disease expert Dr. Faiqa Cheema, pinpointed the problem. She explained to Lyons that she had the mosquito-borne illness West Nile virus.
“When we walked back into the room and told her that was her diagnosis, she really just wept,” Cheema said. “It gave her closure that people were listening to her, that we believed her and that her story mattered.”
“I was actually relieved that I knew what it was,” Lyons said.
Now she is on the path to recovery. The Hartford HealthCare doctors who helped make the moment a reality called her an inspiration.
“Seeing her being able to progress from being in a wheelchair to be able to walk with a walker is really an amazing thing to experience,” Daniel said.
Lyons said she hopes to regain full movement of her legs within a year. She wanted to tell her story to remind folks to listen to their bodies. She’s glad that doing so led her back to Connecticut and Hartford HealthCare.
“I am so grateful that I came home and everything worked out. So there’s always a silver lining.” She said. “I’m glad I came home.”
