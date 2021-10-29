NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain police officer was seriously injured in a crash that happened Friday morning.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Chestnut Street and the Harry S. Truman Overpass.
According to the mayor’s office, the officer was responding to an emergency call when his cruiser was hit by another vehicle. He had his lights and sirens activated.
The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact police at 860 826-3071.
