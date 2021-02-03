NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - One person has died after a three-alarm fire in New Britain.
It happened just after 2 this morning at a six-story apartment building on Spring Street.
Officials say the fire originated on the top floor of the building.
The New Britain Fire Department was able to keep the fire contained to the sixth floor and evacuate residents.
Several people were hospitalized as a result of the fire.
A cause has yet to be determined.
Refresh this page and stay with Ch. 3 for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.