NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The New Britain Common Council overwhelmingly passed a no tax increase budget on Thursday.
This budget does not have cuts to services and teachers will have more money to educate children.
The $242.51 million budget will provide an additional $3.1 million to the Board of Education and keeps the city’s $18 million rainy day fund untouched.
Taxes are going up in surrounding communities, but Mayor Erin Stewart says not in New Britain.
“We turned over every rock. There’s over 850 lines in the City of New Britain’s budget and since January until now, we’ve gone through every line item, every department, looked for every dollar that we could,” Steward said.
The Common Council approved the budget 10 to 5.
The Board of Fianance Taxation recommend Stewart to increase in spending of 5.63 percent or a $251.11 million budget. This would have required a real estate and personal property mill rate increase from 50.50 to 60.91 mills.
“I just enjoy her being mayor. I’m tired of people that are mayor that say, ‘well, I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that,’ but once they get into office, they don’t do anything. She’s done everything she humanly could and it’s great,” said John Davis of New Britain.
To prevent increases, the changes to the budget included additional cuts to spending and adding sources of revenue.
The approved budget eliminates five vacant positions, including an assistant fire chief, two telecommunicators, an equipment operator, and a park’s foreperson.
“I’m proud of it and I think in these difficult times across the state to put forth a budget that doesn’t raise taxes is garnering some attention,” Stewart said.
It’s unlikely, but a wild card factor would be state funding to New Britain following this legislative session that ends in just over a week.
Channel 3 will have the latest on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.