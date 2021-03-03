NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain penciled in a COVID-19 vaccination clinic just for teachers on Wednesday.
Educators will be vaccinated at New Britain High School between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
It's one of three clinics offered by the city for teachers and staff members. The other two are scheduled for March 5 and March 6.
Once educators became eligible to receive the vaccine earlier last week, Mayor Erin Stewart said she immediately began exploring options for creating a clinic just for teachers since getting children back into the classroom has been a major priority.
The City said it had calls with the state Department of Public Health and through those conversations, the state agreed to give the city 600 vaccines for Wednesday's clinic.
Stewart said the initiative and planning by the city made the clinic possible for the city's teachers.
