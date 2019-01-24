NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- New Britain’s police chief is retiring after about 25 years with the department.
On Thursday, a special surprise was planned for New Britain Police Chief James Wardwell while he was out on one of his daily runs with the recruits.
Throughout his career, whenever they have a police academy, he has always done physical therapy with recruits.
“I did it as a sergeant, I went through the ranks and I never stopped. I do physical therapy with the recruits," he said.
Wardwell has always been an avid runner, and has completed 26 Boston marathons.
“I think everybody needs an outlet, mine happens to be running. I’m passionate about it,” Wardwell said.
Thursday, the trainees and his fellow officers surprised him, and other city officials, including the mayor and fire chief, came along with friends and family came to bid him farewell.
“Other friends and colleagues joined us during the run and then the finish line was just awesome. I can’t tell you the emotion that I felt,” Wardwell said.
He said 25 years has gone by like 25 minutes.
“That finish was difficult because I was just overcome with emotion,” he said Thursday.
Chief Wardwell is picking up another job and starts at Travelers as manager of corporate security on Monday.
“I love this department, I love the community, I came up through the ranks. My first assignment was walking ‘beat 7’ that’s walking north in New Britain. I’ve seen every aspect of policing and I’m going to miss it. It is my time to move on. The department is in very good hands and I’m excited for them,” Wardwell said.
He also left some words of wisdom to not only fellow officers but anyone with a career—“We all stumble, but we just never quit and never give up.”
