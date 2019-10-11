NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Britain police cruiser was involved in a crash with another car on Friday evening.
The crash took place at the intersection of North Street and Stanley Street at about 7 p.m.
Police said the officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was release.
The driver of the other car involved, a 24-year-old Hartford man declined medical attention on scene. Police said no charges have been filed.
The New Britain Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau responded to process the scene and continue the investigation.
Those with information or those who may have witnessed the crash are asked to contact Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.
