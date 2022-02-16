NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain Police Department is speeding up their recruitment process.
They say they are trying to address quality of life crimes by hiring more officers.
Quality of life crimes include littering, graffiti, and public urination.
Officer Danielle Borodin is weeks away from finishing field training.
“I came across New Britain because they were one of the few that did not pause their recruitment.” said Borodin. “There’s a lot more for me to see, there’s a lot more for me to engage in, there’s a lot more for me to learn here, and that definitely drew me to my career and take it from here in New Britain.”
The department is currently accepting applications, and will be holding their exam session on Feb. 24.
Those that pass the exam will be backgrounded immediately and given a conditional offer of employment.
"We’re moving fast and we want to get them into the next police academy class we can get them into," said New Britain Police Department Chief Christopher Chute.
Chute said they are down eight officers, and two more could be leaving in the next few months.
He continued, stating that when they are understaffed, they are unable to cover all the quality of life crime calls.
Most complaints the department receives are related to quality of life crimes.
“When we’re short staffed, we’re not having the ability to handle some of these quality of life issues and sometimes we have to take more priority to something that’s more pressing and more of an emergency,” said Chute.
They are also highlighting their special units, like K-9, SWAT, Detective and Crisis Intervention Units, to the new hires.
“When officers do get hired there the ability for them to grow to learn different aspects of police work,” said Chute.
Borodin said she is interested in the Crisis Management Team.
“There’s a lot of peer counseling and training that can equip you as long as you have the passion and desire to get out there. Just use your surroundings and your resources an you can do it,” said Borodin.
Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.