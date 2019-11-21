NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain police took a unique approach to demonstrate how easy it is for thieves to make off with running vehicles.
The department posted a video to its Facebook page on Wednesday titled "Wintertime PSA." See it here.
In it, Officer Barbagiovanni explains that every year around this time officers start to see an increase in stolen motor vehicles, particularly those that are running.
"I get it," Barbagiovanni said. "You don't want to get into a cold car."
Meanwhile, two individuals sneak into the officer's SUV and drive away.
"Leaving your doors unlocked and standing more than a few feet from a vehicle that's running is an invitation to thieves,"Barbagiovanni said.
He then looks behind him and notices his vehicle is missing.
The "thieves" blast the siren as they zoom by in the background.
The video wraps up with a reminder for people to:
- Always lock their vehicles
- Never leave them running
- Don't leave valuables inside them
- Park in a well-lit area if possible
- Be aware of the surroundings
