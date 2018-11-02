Immer Nunez-Chirinos.JPG

Immer Nunez-Chirinos is wanted by New Britain police for first-degree sexual assault.

 New Britain police

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Britain posted a wanted bulletin on Friday as part of a search for a sex assault suspect.

They said Immer Nunez-Chirinos, 20, of New Britain, has a warrant out for his arrest for first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury by sexual contact.

Police advised people that Nunez-Chirinos has a brother who lives at 86 Dwight St. apartment 2 and aunts who live at 153 Sexton St. apartments B1 and B2.

The suspect's mother resides at 92 West St.

Police said Nunez-Chirinos may work with the family cleaning office buildings at night.

They described him as standing 5'7" tall, weighing 140 pounds and having black hair with brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact New Britain police.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.