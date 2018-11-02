NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Britain posted a wanted bulletin on Friday as part of a search for a sex assault suspect.
They said Immer Nunez-Chirinos, 20, of New Britain, has a warrant out for his arrest for first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury by sexual contact.
Police advised people that Nunez-Chirinos has a brother who lives at 86 Dwight St. apartment 2 and aunts who live at 153 Sexton St. apartments B1 and B2.
The suspect's mother resides at 92 West St.
Police said Nunez-Chirinos may work with the family cleaning office buildings at night.
They described him as standing 5'7" tall, weighing 140 pounds and having black hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact New Britain police.
