New Britain Police provide Thanksgiving Day dinner to community

The New Britain Police Department provided a Thanksgiving Day meal for the community on Thursday.
From turkey to dessert, the officers and volunteers prepared a couple days leading up to Thanksgiving Day.
Officers told Channel 3 it’s a nice way to show the community how much they care.
“We have a lot of volunteers and youth and the adults that our community members that want to give back to their community, as well,” said Officer Barry Hertzler.
“It’s important, I think, for everybody all the way around to give back and give thanks to everyone who lives in New Britain.”
Over one hundred people stopped by for a plate of food on the 2nd annual New Britain Police Department Thanksgiving Day dinner.
