NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- As many communities continue to deal with a rash of illegal fireworks on a nightly basis, New Britain police have made a pair of arrests.
Officers seized a large amount of illegal fireworks on Wednesday night, which led to the arrests of two individuals.
Police said the individuals had been discharging the illegal fireworks.
In a Facebook post, New Britain police said “We understand the importance of addressing this quality-of-life concern in your community and will continue to target individuals possessing and discharging illegal fireworks in your community.”
Residents in many communities recently have been vocal about the abundance of illegal fireworks being heard at night.
On Wednesday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin even announced a dedicated phone and text message line to report fireworks being heard in neighborhoods.
Other communities have vowed to take action as well.
