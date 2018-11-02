NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police stepped up patrols at New Britain High School on Friday morning in response to rumored violence.
The rumor sent the school into a 2 and a half hour lockdown on Thursday.
Parents said it was an emotional situation for both them and students.
While it was back to normal classes on Friday, the principal said counselors will be there to speak with and support students.
The principal called the last 24 hours "challenging."
The incident started with a comment posted to social media on Halloween night.
Police said the comment turned out to not be credible.
However, many students stayed home from school on Thursday based on the rumor of violence.
Then, while at school on Thursday, a student apparently revealed that they brought a gun to protect themselves. Other students heard that and it triggered the lockdown.
Officials later determined that it was nothing more than a false alarm. No gun was ever found at the school and the initial post was not threatening.
However, with half the student body already home, officials decided to issue an early dismissal for those who showed up.
The principal said he realized how difficult the lockdown was for students and staff. However, he called it an indicator of how seriously they take student safety.
Friday will be a regular day of school.
Students may notice more police at the school, but officials said it's just to make everyone feel safe.
There's no word on whether or not anyone will be arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.