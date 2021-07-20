NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Britain are cautioning residents about an ongoing phone scam.
Several residents have told police that they received a call from someone with intimate knowledge of their family members.
The suspects go on to tell callers that something unfortunate has happened to one of their relatives and they need money to pay for attorney fees.
They are asking residents for large sums of money and look to pick up the money at the residents' home.
Residents are being asked to not take the word of these scammers and to double check with a family member.
Any residents that may have been contacted by these scammers or is thought to be a victim is asked to contact New Britain Police at 860-826-3000.
