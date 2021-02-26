NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut teachers are set to roll up their sleeves to get COVID-19 vaccines next week.
They're officially eligible starting Monday.
For teachers and other school staff in New Britain, it all starts on Wednesday. That’s when the school district, along with the city’s health department, will have a clinic at the high school dedicated specifically for teachers and school staff.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
“We already have things ready to go and we are ready to start vaccinating people, beginning of next week,” said Jacqui Maddy, nursing supervisor for the New Britain School District.
Since January, the clinic has been set up at the high school for the public.
Starting next week, the clinic will close on Wednesdays, Friday afternoons, and Saturdays to only allow teachers and other staff to get their vaccine.
“Those that work in our school system. Those that contract with us and those who deal with our students, bus drivers, crossing guards and things like that, will be eligible to come in and be vaccinated at these closed clinics,” Maddy said.
About 1,600 people with New Britain Public Schools are expected to get vaccinated. The plan is to start with the most vulnerable.
“We have prioritized those educators who are working with some fragile children. Those who aren't able to wear masks who are probably at greater risk,” said New Britain Superintendent of Schools Nancy Sarra.
She said they should have the amount of vaccines they need for everyone.
In a few months, they’ll look at when they can start bringing students back into the classroom.
“We want to wait to see what April break brings, how close are we to the finish line in vaccinating our staff, and our hope is to bring all our students 100% back in full before the end of the year,” Sarra said.
She said they do things week to week, so things of course can change.
They predict staff will receive their first shots by the end of March, and they hope by the end of April everyone eligible who wants to be vaccinated, will be.
