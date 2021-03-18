NEW BRITIAIN, CT (WFSB) – New Britain Public Schools has announced it will be reopening schools for in-person learning in May.
On Thursday, the superintendent sent a letter to parents and families about the reopening.
In the letter, Superintendent Nancy Sarra said 90 percent of the districts staff has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and their second doses are expected to be administered in the middle of April.
Due to this timeline, the district plans to bring student back to school in early May.
The tentative schedule is for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade to attend schools five days a week, in-person, with an early dismissal every Wednesday.
Students who attend New Britain High School and Satellite Careers Academy will be in-person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and will be virtual on Wednesdays every week.
Sarra said families will have the option to maintain a full-remote status for their children. Families that elect to remain full-remote must remain full-remote for the remainder of the school year.
The district said they have already started bringing furniture back into the classrooms and getting the tents back in place at every school.
A Parent/Caregiver Town Hall meeting will be held for families on Wednesday, March 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. at csdnb.org.
