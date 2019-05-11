NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens are bringing donations to New Britain’s “House of Pizza” on Saturday afternoon for those who lost their apartment in a fire on Friday evening.
Dozens escaped with only the clothes off their back as a fire erupted in an apartment complex on Allen Street in New Britain on Friday.
The North Oak community is rallying together for the 25 families who are without a home, because the House of Pizza owner, Luba Ivasyuk told Channel 3 she recognized their need for clothes, food, and toiletries.
“We want to get more things besides food for what the people need because some people got a lot of their furniture and things gone in the fire, so we just wanted to see what we can do as a community,” said Ivasyuk.
Eyewitness video of the fire showed scorching hot yellow and orange flames from a stairwell. Many of the tenants escaped through a window.
“When I went to open the door to leave the building that’s when the black smoke pushed me back into the apartment,” said fire victim and tenant, Joann Herrera.
President of the North Oak Rehabilitation Center, Pablo Rodriguez told Channel 3 the restaurant will be open until 11 p.m. for all to donate non-perishable food, baby formula and food, pet food, clothes of all sizes, bath sheets, toiletries, and diapers.
“The love and support that people have shown in less than 24 hours shows that people do care about our residents here in the North Oak area,” said Rodriguez.
Care packages with toiletries and diapers will be hand delivered to the hotels where the victims are staying.
To donate online, click here.
