NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain's mayor said the city's Department of Public Works mismanaged Winter Storm Yoshi.
Mayor Erin Stewart said her office has been buried in messages, phone calls and text messages in the wake of the storm.
"Bottom line, Our public works department did not manage the storm as effectively as it should have been," Stewart wrote in a Facebook post. "I will be doing everything in my power to look into the matter to ensure that in the future our service is better."
She assured readers that department management would be held accountable.
"I am going to be requesting that all drivers be re-trained," Stewart said. "I will do my best to ensure proper measures are put in place for effective management and improved customer service."
The mayor acknowledged that ice storms can be tough, especially when they're followed by arctic temperatures.
People who responded to her Facebook thread complained about their blocks being covered in a sheet of ice.
Others defended the plow drivers and noted that ice is extremely difficult to both prepare for and deal with, especially in sub zero temperatures.
Channel 3 is reaching out to the Department of Public Works for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.