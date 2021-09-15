New Britain school bus company offering financial incentives for new drivers

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A shortage of school bus drivers is causing late pick ups and drop off for students, cancelled sports programs, not to mention the all around frustration for parents, schools staff, and bus companies.
Dattco in New Britain has been pushing for people to join their team. They’re short almost seventy school bus drivers.
"It’s been very difficult for us, particularly recently," Bryony Chamberlain, vice president of school buses, tells us.
So they’ve been adding incentives.
"We've got many locations where there’s a $3,000 sign on bonus and reviewing our starting wages as well," Chamberlain said.
The shortage has been an issue statewide.
"We lost a lot of people and combined by the fact that there was a long period where we didn’t know if we were going to get paid so we couldn’t pay our employees when all the kids were home," continued Chamberlain.
Those bus drivers found other employment and haven’t come back.
Executive director for the Connecticut Association of Public Schools Superintendents Fran Rabinowitz is labeling the issue a crisis.
She says she’s seeing elementary school students on a bus for ninety minutes one-way. There are other problems too.
"Athletics is in danger. I have a count of middle school athletics being cancelled, because there aren’t enough drivers and they need them for the high school," explained Rabinowitz.
She says they’re working on solutions.
"The certification process takes a great deal of time. Anywhere up to ten to twelve weeks to get bus drivers certified. I think we need to take a look at that and see if there are areas where we can speed up the process without letting go of our high standards for bus drivers," stated Rabinowitz.
Dattco says the process of hiring drivers takes some time, but it has improved.
"It’s probably going to be six to eight weeks. It’s fairly late in the process, but it’s better than it has been in the past, but we are doing our best to bring it tighter," added Chamberlain.
Massachusetts’s National Guard has been called in to help with the school bus driver shortage.
Could that happen in Connecticut?
We reached out to our national guard. They tell us there hasn’t been any requests yet.
