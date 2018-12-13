NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - School officials in New Britain said they have identified who posted a threat referencing a middle school in the city.
Superintendent Nancy Sarra said the principal of Pulaski Middle School was made aware on Thursday morning of a photo posted to social media that implied a threat to the school.
"Administration immediately locked down the school and investigated the situation," Sarra said in a statement. "The school identified those involved and took appropriate actions."
She said at no time were any students or staff members in danger.
No details about whoever posted the threat were made available.
