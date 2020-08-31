NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - As many students across the state start heading back to class Monday, one school system has made the decision to push back its start date.
New Britain school officials say that instead of starting school on Thursday, September 3, most students will return for the Fall semester on Tuesday, September 8, which is the day after Labor Day.
Those students assigned to Cohort A, which are the students whose last names start in the A-L range, and have decided to attend classes can officially be in school classrooms on the 8th, as well as September 9.
Students in Cohort B, which are the students whose last names start in the M-Z range, are asked to log in remotely next Tuesday and Wednesday, but those that chose to attend classes in person can do so starting on Thursday, September 10 and on Friday, September 11.
"We understand that it is a hardship for all of us, and that is why we have been planning all summer to ensure we have a model for educating your child either in school or remotely. We look forward to a smooth transition to the start of our school year and will be in touch with you regarding other announcements throughout the coming week," school officials said in a statement.
Those students that chose to learn from home this semester should be logged in throughout the week starting on Tuesday, September 8.
