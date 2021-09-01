NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) - Students will head back to the classrooms in the Hardware City Wednesday.
Around 10,000 New Britain students will head back to school today including over 2,000 at New Britain high school.
And there will be changes in place to keep those students safe.
With in-person learning coming back this year – safety will be a top priority for students, staff and parents.
That means new guidelines.
Like social distancing three feet apart, wearing masks in schools and sanitizing often.
The district is also encouraging eligible students to get the vaccine. That means anyone older than 12-years-old.
A big change from last year – attendance will be closely monitored and recorded this year.
The school district is holding public forums to discuss changes and answer any questions.
They held two in August and the last one is tonight at 4 p.m.
