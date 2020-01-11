NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The recent string of quakes and aftershocks in Puerto Rico have left thousands without power and water.
Hector Rivera is glued to his phone.
He's getting ready to officially open his New Britain tattoo shop in a few weeks, but he can't stop thinking about what's happening in Puerto Rico.
"It's pretty alarming. It is," Rivera said.
The news is all over his Facebook feed and he gets alerts sent to hid phone when another quake hits the island.
"Everyone's very worried, very concerned and the fact that it doesn't stop," said Rivera.
Saturday morning, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattled Puerto Rico.
Homes have crumbled. Power has been lost. Families are sleeping outside fearing another quake.
"It's gonna be tough to get back to life after all this change," said Jose Orengo, a resident of Yauco, Puerto Rico.
Seeing images like these have inspired Hector to help. He's collecting camping supplies at his shop to send to those in Puerto Rico who are spending their nights outside.
Things like tents, sleeping bags, and flashlights will be sent to people in the town of Guanica.
"Just to see that crumble on people and have them exposed that way is just heart wrenching," Rivera said.
Saturday's earthquake is one of several to strike the island this week. On Tuesday a 6.4 magnitude quake killed at least one man. On Friday, a 5.2 magnitude aftershock struck.
"Now it's like what do we do. The minute we try to clean something up, it crumbles down on us again. So that to me has to be the most unsettling part of it all," said Orengo.
The Governor of Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency.
This all comes as the U.S. territory is still recovering from the devastation Hurricane Maria left behind in 2017.
If you are interested in donating camping supplies to those in Puerto Rico, you can go to KoLab Tattoos on West Main Street and drop them off.
