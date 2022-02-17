NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - While students in New Britain are on their way to class Thursday morning, teachers at the city's high school will be staging a protest before the first bell rings.

The educators said they are trying to raise awareness about what they call an erosion of discipline in the district.

"We've been on a downward spiral for many, many years, with the uptick from being out of school but also the lack of supervision, the lack of rules, the lack of enforcement of rules that are already on the books," said Susan Humanick, AFT 871 union vice president and English teacher at New Britain High School. "We've seen a rapid, rapid decline in student behavior."

Humanick said the decline has resulted in guns, knives and bullets at the school.

"It's no secret that to the community that this is going on," she said. "I think we need to take a stand for the safety and wellbeing of all students in our community and all staff members."

Humanick said the teachers feel scared, unsupported and under siege.

The teachers in the local union said they want the district to implement more safety and security policies at New Britain High School.

After a rocky start to the school year and other instances of violence, they said they do not have a productive place for students to learn.

New Britain's teachers union said it will demand more action be taken by the district to protect staff and students.

After COVID-19 lockdowns and remote learning, teachers returned for in-person learning this year to find an increase in fighting and vandalism in the building.

Last week, the school was forced into lockdown after a 16-year old was shot within walking distance of the campus.

PD: 16-year-old student shot near New Britain High School Police are investigating after a 16-year-old male was shot near New Britain High School on Tuesday.

Students said they were scared too, being forced to comfort each other when they should have been learning.