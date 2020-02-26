NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Britain is planning to expand its outdoor recreation opportunities with ‘The Beeline Trail.’
New Britain received a $120,000 grant to design a new "multi use" trail, city officials said.
The plan is to extend a trail from downtown New Britain, toward Plainville.
The trail would generally follow the Route 72 corridor, and give runners, walkers, and bikers easy access to the CTfastrak as well.
“At the end of the day, it's a great project. We're talking about health, wellness and vibrancy in the community, really offering a lot to what we have to offer, now connecting New Britain to our neighboring towns,” Mayor Erin Stewart said.
She added that the ultimate goal is to get the trail to extend even farther, and connect to the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.
The trail design process is expected to take about a year. Then the city will need to apply for grants to do the construction work.
