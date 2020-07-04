NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- As many cities and town across our state canceled their 4th of July fireworks shows due to the pandemic, the city of New Britain will still host theirs, but with changes.
The “Great American Boom” fireworks display will be a drive-in event at Willow Brook Park on Saturday evening.
All folks will need is their car and a parking pass from the Parks and Recreation Department, which is a ticket into the event, and how traffic and crowd size will be regulated.
The event, which is typically a carnival-type style celebration, is already sold out.
With changes, including smaller crowd size and more law enforcement patrolling and routing traffic, there were additional costs for the event this year.
Mayor Erin Stewart said selling $10 parking passes helped the city recuperate some money.
For those headed to the show, there are a few things to keep in mind, like remember to bring snacks since there will not be any food trucks or booths.
Also, people are expected to stay in their car during the show, unless they are using the bathroom.
Dogs and alcohol will not be allowed either.
Traffic delays around Willow Brook Park are expected, so people should factor that into their travel time.
Cars will be allowed in starting at 7:30 p.m., and the display starts around 9:15 p.m.
The city of Waterbury is also hosting a fireworks celebration, but vehicles and pedestrians will not be allowed to gather at the Brass Mill Center Mall parking lots. Spectators are asked to adhere to all social distancing and CDC guidelines.
