New Britain works to make improvements to city's sewer system

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A massive sewer project in New Britain, called "NB Flush," is making it easier for residents to keep their homes and families protected.
The current sewer system is around 100 years old.
City officials sent a camera into the pipes and discovered clogs, tree roots, and more that caused back-ups of sewage into people's homes, leading to damage and potential health issues.
Now, Mayor Erin Stewart said the city will spend $90 million over the next 20 years to fix it.
“We created five phases of the program, and each area targets a different neighborhood,” she explained.
The project will also save residents and the city money by keeping storm water out of the sewage treatment plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.