NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- A two-year investigation in New Canaan has resulted in a former "food services director" facing charges.
Police have arrested 61-year-old Bruce Gluck.
They say he, along with two other women, transferred over $478,000 into their account, over a five-year period from the New Canaan school food program.
The school district initially discovered financial discrepancies and notified police.
Two other people, Joanne Pascarelli and Marie Wilson, also face charges.
