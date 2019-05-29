NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- New Canaan police and CT state troopers are still searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen since Friday.
Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing Friday, May 24. She is a mother to five children.
She was last seen that day, driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban.
Before living in New Canaan, Dulos and her family lived in Farmington.
She had recently moved to Fairfield County while going through a divorce, which had been going on for about two years.
According to documents available at the Court's Law Library in New Britain, there was supposed to be a hearing on Wednesday, but that was postponed.
There are almost 500 court filings of their divorce.
A statement issued by the family and friends of Dulos said "Those who know Jennifer know her to be a devoted mother; an extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized woman; and attest that she would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children. Jennifer is gentle, kind, intelligent, and funny, and above all she prioritizes the health and happiness of her children. She and the children have been embraced by the New Canaan Country School community, where they have made good friends and are active in athletics and arts."
According to the court documents, Dulos has been married to Fotis Dulos since 2004.
He's a developer who builds luxury homes.
They have two sets of twins and another child together, all under the age of 13.
The children did go to Renbrook School in West Hartford since kindergarten, but now attend school in New Canaan.
Before the divorce proceedings, the family lived on a private road in Farmington. The home is currently on the market for more than $4 million.
In March of 2017, she said she discovered her husband was "having an affair. He admitted to the relationship."
In June of 2017, Jennifer Dulos told the court she discovered he "purchased a handgun," and that her husband became "enraged... stood inches from her face and berated her. He followed her upstairs and trapped her in a bedroom, physically intimidating her."
She then decided to rent a home in New Canaan.
Court documents go on to say Fotis Dulos says differently.
He mentioned he "legally purchased a gun because he wanted to learn how to use a firearm in case he needed to protect his family."
However, "after notice of this proceeding, defendant turned the gun into the Farmington Police Department."
Anyone who may have had contact with her or has any information should contact police at 203-594-3544.
