NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of hitting a woman he didn't know with his car, then trying to kidnap and drown her.
Mynor Romeo Alvarado-Canahui, 31, was arrested by police in New Canaan on Monday and charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault and criminal attempted murder.
Police said they received a 911 call just after 4 p.m. A witness reported that a man was trying to drown a woman in a river along Valley Road.
The witness observed a female whose head was being held underwater by a man, later identified as Alvarado-Canahui.
The river was in the area of 1037 Valley Rd in a wooded area not visible from the road, police said.
Responding officers found the victim sitting on the ground surrounded by three individuals who were witnesses to the attempted drowning.
Officers also said they found a red Honda Civic with a Connecticut license plate parked, partially blocking a nearby driveway. The vehicle had visible damage to the front left windshield.
Standing to the rear of the car was Alvarado-Canahui. The three witnesses identified him to police as the man who attempted to drown the victim.
Investigators determined that the victim was walking south on Valley Road on the northbound side of the road against oncoming traffic. The victim recalled seeing Alvarado-Canahui's Civic pass by her several times. The victim said she thought that the driver of the vehicle might be lost. She remembered the license plate's first two letters.
The license plate letters recalled by the victim matched Alvarado-Canahui's vehicle.
The victim told police that she did not know Alvarado and that she has never seen him before the incident.
The victim said that while walking on Valley Road, she was struck from behind by the suspect's vehicle. The investigation determined that Alvarado-Canahu's vehicle was traveling southbound on Valley Road and crossed over the double yellow line driving southbound in the northbound lane and struck the victim from behind as she was walking.
The victim's head hit the windshield, police said.
After striking the victim with his vehicle, Alvarado-Canahui attempted to put the victim into the rear of his vehicle, and a struggle ensued. He failed to get her inside.
Then, Alvarado-Canahui dragged the victim down a nearby embankment to the river, police said. At the bottom of the embankment, he attempted to drown the victim by placing her head under the water.
The suspect did not release the victim until witnesses yelled at him. Alvarado-Canahui released the victim’s head and both he and the victim walked up the embankment to Valley Road.
Shortly after Alvarado-Canahui and the victim returned to the road, responding officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital by the New Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Alvarado-Canahui was transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters for processing.
He was held on a $500,000 bond and on Tuesday was transported to Bridgeport Superior Court.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Sgt. Peter Condos of the New Canaan Police Investigative Section at 203-594-3522.
