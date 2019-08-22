NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – Police are warning residents in the New Canaan area after a coyote took a dog from a backyard.
An Adams Lane resident reported to police on Thursday morning that a large coyote killed and ran off with a 13-pound Chihuahua mix.
The resident said there were two coyotes in the area at the time which they attempted to chase away.
On Monday, a resident on Knapp Lane reported their dog was injured after possibly being attacked by a coyote.
The Labrador Retriever sustained puncture wounds on its hind leg. The dog owner told police two large coyotes were in his yard.
Police are reminding pet owners to be watchful, ready to haze, and always supervise their dogs.
For more information, police advise residents to contact New Canaan Animal Control at 203-594-3510.
