NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – The New Canaan Police Department has reported multiple burglaries in the past few weeks. The first one occurred on October 1, at 9:08 p.m. on Butler Lane. Suspects broke a rear glass door then stole jewelry.
The next reported burglary occurred on October 8, around 7:36 p.m. This burglary occurred on Hoyt Farm Road. A rear glass door was also broken into to enter the home. An alarm system was activated alerting the police to the break in. Jewelry and handbags were stolen.
Another burglary happened again that day at 8:35 p.m. on Juniper Road. A rear glass door was once gain broken into. Jewelry, cash, and a passport were stolen.
These burglaries are under active investigation. New Canaan police are increasing protocols to catch the persons responsible.
New Canaan police share tips on how to keep your home safe:
1. BE WARY OF UNKNOWN VISITORS: Always check the identity of visitors before admitting them to your home. Often unsolicited offers to perform work (chimney repairs, driveway repairs, etc.) are scams or a ruse to commit a crime. Contact our Department at 203-594-3500 if you see suspicious persons or vehicles.
2. BE A GOOD NEIGHBOR: Get to know your neighbors, watch out for them and report suspicious activity in your neighborhood immediately. Prevention is the best cure.
3. DON’T LEAVE CLUES YOU ARE AWAY: If you go on vacation never leave clues that you are away. Cancel newspaper deliveries and have someone pick-up your mail or have it held at the post office. Never leave a message on your answering machine telling people you aren’t home. Be careful of postings on social networks like Facebook—burglars monitor these sites to see if you are away.
4. DON’T LET BURGLARS HIDE: Keep bushes and trees well-trimmed away from the front of your home especially near doors and windows and along pathways. Hedges provide a hiding place for burglars to work behind.
5. KEYS: Never leave the keys to your home or car inside a vehicle or in a place where a thief can find them. Keys placed under a doormat, flower pot, mailboxes or other “secret” hiding places may invite a burglary. Burglars know where to look for hidden keys.
6. LIGHT UP YOUR HOME: At night, keep the perimeter of your home well lit. Low energy lighting switched on and off by photoelectric sensors (low light switches) is a cost-effective way to discourage burglars.
7. LOCK-UP: Lock all doors and windows when you leave home, day or night, even for a short time. Burglars are opportunists and leaving a door or window open makes it easy for them.
8. MARK VALUABLES: Mark your valuables with a unique identifying number using permanent (visible) or ultra violet (invisible) marker pen. Video and/or photograph as well as inventory all valuable or unique items.
9. NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH: Work with your neighbors to improve security and reduce the risk of a burglary. Be the eyes and ears of the neighborhood-the most important thing you can do is call our Department to report a crime or anything suspicious.
10. SCHEDULE A SECURITY SURVEY: Contact our Department at 203-594-3512 to schedule a free security survey. A trained police officer will survey your residence or business and will give you tips on how to protect your property.
11. SECURITY-VIDEO CAMERAS: Consider installing a good quality security/video camera system that covers the interior/exterior of your residence and the street near it. The price point of quality camera systems makes this a wise investment.
12. USE YOUR ALARM SYSTEM: Always activate your alarm system, even when you are at home, and whenever you leave your house—even for a short time. Many successful burglaries that occur in our Town involve houses that have alarm systems that were not activated.
