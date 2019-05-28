NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- New Canaan police and CT state troopers are searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen since Friday.
Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing Friday, May 24.
She was last seen that day, driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban.
Anyone who may have had contact with her or has any information should reach out to police at 203-594-3544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.