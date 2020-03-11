NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – New Canaan Public Schools has announced they will be closed for the next 14 days due to coronavirus concerns.
The district said they are taking precautionary measures regarding COVID-19 and will close beginning on Thursday, March 12.
School officials said the district has been making e-learning preparations in the event of school closures. Teachers will begin these programs remotely with their students on Friday.
“By continuing to take good care of ourselves, our families, and each other, we will continue successfully navigating the issues and challenges ahead,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bryan Luizzi, in a message sent to the NCPS community this afternoon. “In all that we do and every decision we make, the health and wellness of our school community will always be our true north and unwavering guide.”
The district will reopen schools on March 26.
The third case of coronavirus in the state was confirmed in New Canaan.
