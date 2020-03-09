NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Schools in New Canaan posted a 2-hour delay on Monday to prepare schools for a potential coronavirus situation.
A letter was sent out to parents and the community on Sunday.
"As you are likely aware, this weekend the first presumed case of COVID-19 appeared in Connecticut," wrote superintendent Bryan Luizzi. "Even before the news broke, we spent the weekend thoroughly cleaning our schools, ensuring that all water fountains are turned off, and we have asked DATTCO to perform a thorough cleaning on our buses prior to loading students on Monday."
Luizzi said the presumptive positive case of coronavirus will not directly impact the operation of New Canaan Public Schools.
However, the district did suspend all out-of-state field trips.
"Our next step in these preparations is to organize and distribute materials for students to bring home in the event of a long-duration closure and to test our communications systems between classroom and student/parent," Luizzi said.
He said the 2-hour delay on Monday was to provide the time and coordination to prepare student materials for distribution.
Those materials, which are likely to include books and other class-related materials, will be taken home by students at the end of the day.
