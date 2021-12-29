(WFSB) - Many industries are reacting to the new CDC COVID-19 protocols regarding shorter isolation and quarantine times.
Salute Restaurant said the new guidelines are helpful regarding staffing but in order to remain safe and healthy, everyone must do their part.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the amount of time people should isolate from 10 days to 5, if they have tested positive for COVID-19 and don’t have symptoms.
For those who have been exposed to the virus and need to quarantine that time has been cut in half to five days.
James Cosgrove is the Managing Partner at Salute
He said, "as a business owner I appreciate that they knocked it down to five days."
Salute, the locally owned Hartford restaurant says the change is a saving grace.
”It’s the difference between staying open and having to close on a busy night,” said Cosgrove.
Cosgrove says the Italian restaurant is facing a worker shortage and has this to say to people who are uncomfortable with the updated guidelines.
“Don’t go out to eat. It sounds snotty and mean but if you have any concerns. Stay home,” said Cosgrove.
Rachel McClean, bartender and server at Salute, says she is in favor of any kind of safety precautions. “I think its ok. I think that as long as people are safe and being careful. This is just something we are going to have to deal with from now on.”
Despite their staffing shortage, Salute says they are having to work about 50 percent harder than they had to two years ago and are grateful for the communities support and plan to be open for New Year’s Eve.
