HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If you walk or drive around Hartford you’ll see new center crosswalk signs.
They were strategically placed to improve safety for people crossing the road on foot or on bikes.
The group Transport Hartford teamed up with youth in the city to analyze crash data and found safety had to be improved.
They applied for a grant and now dozens of these new signs are at the center of crosswalks.
A crosswalk on Putnam Street is right next to a school and a park.
And just several hundred feet away are the ramps to I-84.
Chanel Johnson analyzed traffic and crash data with Transport Hartford this summer and says it’s a spot that needed improvement.
“Usually there are crosswalks. There are cars that go really fast. They don’t really see there is a crossing sign and they don’t even see there’s a stop sign down the road from there,” said Johnson.
The 16-year-old is an intern with Transport Hartford.
Her group applied for a national grant and secured thousands of dollars to purchase 46 of these signs.
So far, 30 of them have been placed around the city like on Park Terrace.
“So, if there was a heavy amount of traffic and less people crossing then we knew that people really didn’t feel safe crossing at that area because of the amount of cars. Those are the things we were looking for. Good places to place those center line signs,” said Johnson.
Gannon Long is the assistant coordinator for the group and says there is a large percentage of people who don’t drive in Hartford, and they learned this year the number of people who died in crashes was on track with the number of homicides.
“Even just seeing an obstacle in the road slows drivers down a little bit and reminds them they should be yielding to people crossing,” said Long.
Johnson says when she was younger, her friend was injured in a crash and survived.
She hopes these signs will make both drivers and people more aware.
“I grew up in Hartford for so long and now i get to be part of what goes on around it, helping people be safer on the street,” said Johnson.
Channel 3 reached out to the Hartford Police commander for traffic who says the signs will be extremely helpful.
He says the crosswalks will stand out a little more and be easier to find for both people walking and drivers.
