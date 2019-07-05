FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The new Commissioner for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is recommending bear hunting to control the population.
Channel 3 spoke with Connecticut residents enjoying the Farmington River in Farmington who feel bear hunting may not be the best option to control the population.
Along the Farmington River lies the popular Rails to Trails, and many have reported seeing bears to authorities.
Channel 3 spoke with Glastonbury resident, Robert Arace who said one does not have to be in woods to find bears, Arace said he has spotted them in Glastonbury, and their presence is increasing.
Connecticut’s new commissioner for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), Katie Dykes told Channel 3 that she hopes bear hunting will reduce the bear population.
"We want to make sure our compassion for bears is expecting to make sure we are not getting them habituated into our communities and not be afraid because that when we run into challenges,” said Dykes.
In 1995 and 1996, authorities in 31 towns reported about 76 bear sightings. In 2000, authorities reported 400 sightings, and nearly six times that in 2010. The latest count yielded 9000 bear sightings just last year.
Connecticut Humane Society of the United States Director, Annie Hornish told Channel 3 that New England states like New Hampshire and Maine hunt bears, but Connecticut is not like its neighbors.
"Connecticut's bear population is too small,” said Hornish.
The Humane Society is against a bear hunt.
The organization said the bear population in Connecticut is only 800 bears, and they fear the population would be wiped out.
"Bears reproduce infrequently every 4 to 5 years and they only have 2 to 3 cubs each typically and are slow to reproduce,” said Hornish.
Despite damage, and a little fear, residents have mixed feelings about hunting.
"Everyone says they’re harmless,” said Arace. “And everything they really do seem to be encroaching on people's property and breaking into houses now."
Bears continue to return to where there is food, like garbage cans, and bird feeders.
