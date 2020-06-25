HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, an announcement was made about a new community service program in the state that is set to launch in August.
Gov. Ned Lamont, in partnership with the Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, announced the launch of ConnectiCorps.
The program will work to help address “the growing demand on essential services provided by Connecticut’s nonprofits in the areas of food security, housing, and antipoverty assistance.”
ConnectiCorps is an AmeriCorps program, and is funded by a grant from the Hartford Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, and an AmeriCorps state and federal grant approved by Serve Connecticut.
“ConnectiCorps members will serve at nonprofits across the state with a focus on the greater Hartford region. In particular, the program will seek to recruit members who live in the community they wish to serve. This approach will strengthen the bond between the community and its residents, while helping to address one of the most catastrophic public health events in history,” a press release said.
In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont said “I’m grateful to the Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving for their leadership and creativity in developing and launching this critical program. Nonprofits across the state are on the frontlines of the COVID emergency, providing critically needed services to vulnerable people across Connecticut. The ConnectiCorps program is a great way to provide support to those nonprofits and to offer to our young people the opportunity for public service in these times of great challenge to our communities.”
For more information, click here.
