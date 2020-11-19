HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There’s new concerns tonight after an inmate at a Connecticut prison died from COVID-19.
Critic say the Department of Correction is not doing enough to prevent the virus from spreading inside prisons.
It’s not just the death that has sparked criticism. There was a surge of cases at Hartford Correctional a few weeks ago, and now other facilities are seeing a rise in cases.
Those critics want action, including more inmates being released.
“These are deaths that are completely preventable,” said David McGuire, Executive Director of ACLU of Connecticut.
Wednesday’s death of an inmate due to the coronavirus is reigniting calls for a better pandemic response from the DOC.
The DOC described the inmate as a 45-year-old male who was transferred to a hospital on October 15 for treatment. The inmate was sentenced to three years in jail for burglary and strangulation and wasn’t eligible for parole until May.
DOC: Inmate dies due to complications related to coronavirus
But advocates for releasing inmates say people with medical conditions, and those awaiting trail should be released.
“There are large numbers of people that could be released in relatively short order if there was the will to do so,” McGuire said.
The prison population is down 3,100 inmates since the pandemic started.
A DOC spokesman says, “this allows for social distancing within housing units – again helping to mitigate the spread.”
The DOC says it is taking steps, including more frequent cleanings. This week, some facilities will offer video visitations.
Inmates are tested at intake, before transfers or outside medical appointments, and if they show symptoms.
The DOC employee unions back the agency but asked that all in-person visits be suspended like they were in the spring.
“DOC facilities can be a vector for the virus, just like nursing homes can,” McGuire said.
Critics point to increase in cases. Hartford Correction says positive tests jumped from 56 to 191 over the second half of October.
Over the last two weeks, McDougall Walker and its infirmary, as well as Osborn Correctional have all seen rises.
The ACLU says the DOC is not meeting a settlement the two sides reached this summer, including mask wearing by staff and inmates, giving soap to inmates, cleaning, and quarantining people with the virus.
Even with the rise in cases, a recent round of testing of more than 8,600 inmates found a positivity rate of less than one percent, according to the DOC.
