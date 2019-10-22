HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are some new conditions that have been approved by a regulations committee to be included in the state’s medical marijuana program.
The announcement was made on Tuesday.
The five new conditions for adults include: Interstitial Cystitis, MALS Syndrome (Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome), Vulvodynia and Vulvar Burning, Intractable Neuropathic Pain that Is Unresponsive to Standard Medical Treatments, and Tourette Syndrome.
For patients under 18, the new conditions added to the program are Intractable Neuropathic Pain that Is Unresponsive to Standard Medical Treatments, and Tourette Syndrome for patients who have failed standard medical treatment.
“I want to thank members of the Regulations Review Committee and our Board of Physicians for their consistently thoughtful consideration of these new conditions,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull in a press release. “I am pleased that more patients with severe debilitating conditions will now have medical marijuana as an option for treatment, and I look forward to continuing the Department’s work on this program.”
The new regulations will be submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office to be posted online, making them final.
The Dept. of Consumer Protected said there are currently 37,080 patients benefiting from the medical marijuana program, 1,186 certifying physicians, and a new total of 36 conditions approved for adults and 10 for patients under 18.
For more information about the medical marijuana program, click here.
