(WFSB) – Two new COVID-19 testing trailers are opening in the eastern part of the state Wednesday, officials said.
Hartford HealthCare announced they are launching testing trailers in Norwich and Windham.
Appointments are required for testing at the trailers, officials said.
The Norwich trailer is located at the East Region System Support building, 11 Stott Avenue and the Windham trailer is located at 112 Mansfield Avenue.
The testing trailers will operate Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Everybody’s looking where to get tested and we need to open these up to get that volume out of the emergency department so we can care for our patients who are not there for a COVID test,” said Rachel Labonne, Manager of Patient Access.
“This is because I have to go visit my first grandson and this is the requirement,” said Billie Sarber of Oakdale. “This is quick, this is even faster. I don’t have to spend an hour driving around in circles. Much nicer.”
"Really quick, it was nice instead of waiting like a week for my test," said Regan Torres of Oakdale.
You can schedule a COVID test online through MyChart here or by going through your primary care physician.
Hartford HealthCare is opening other testing trailers across the state, including in Meriden and New Britain. For more information, click here.
