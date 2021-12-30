WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Testing demand isn’t slowing down as we get closer to the end of 2021.
The city of Waterbury is seeing the virus spread faster, as the omicron variant becomes more prevalent.
In an effort to create a mass COVID testing site for Waterbury, city leaders got together to create this site at Municipal Stadium just for the day Thursday.
It’s part of the overall strategy to get this virus under control amid rising numbers.
The new site opened at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, running until supply ran out.
The city is trying to establish a permanent testing site, given the heightened demand at the Brass Mill Center Mall.
Like much of the state, the city continues to see higher case numbers, often seeing daily increases in the triple digits.
There have also been more residents getting vaccinated.
"We are definitely seeing good turnout at the vaccination site we have at 910 Wolcott. We have lots of people coming in for their boosters downstairs, we have a lot of people bringing their little ones in for that, you know, the 5-to-11 year olds who are eligible now for their doses,” said Aisling McGuckin, Director of the Waterbury Health Department.
The city’s vaccination clinic next to the Walmart, as well as the testing site at the mall will be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. They will be open again Sunday.
