(WFSB) - A new COVID variant is sounding alarms across the globe.
Scientists are still researching the strain, which was first discovered in South Africa.
It’s called the omicron variant, and the World Health Organization has labelled it a “variant of concern.”
Dr. Anthony Santella, a Professor of Health Administration and COVID Coordinator at University of New Haven, says scientists are still figuring out how the strain could impact us.
“Time is of the essence when it comes to these new variants,” said Santella.
That’s why the United States is restricting travel from South Africa and several other African countries.
Scientists in South Africa are sounding the alarm on the new “omicron variant”.
Experts report that it’s a heavily mutated strain, which means it could be more contagious than current variants.
Santella said, “those mutations can evade our immunity. Potentially cause reinfection overtime.”
But Dr. Anthony Santella says scientists are still studying the variant and it’s unclear at this point just how transmissible it is.
He says it’s a good idea for countries to halt international travel from infected areas. “We want to stop this from spreading very quickly. We have no sign, no indication that in our local area or really anywhere in the US this variant is prevalent, but you really don’t know at this point.”
Santella encourages people to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated, “if nothing else this is a reminder that it’s not too late to get vaccinated and equally important if you’re eligible for a booster vaccine it’s a really smart idea to get one.”
Santella says scientists should have more information on the omicron variant within the next two weeks.
They’ll be testing antibodies against that strain.
