ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - A new report from the Department of Public Health shows the origin points of dozens of COVID-19 clusters last month.
The report shows restaurants, offices, homes, and child care facilities are the top four origin points.
But the state and the DPH says the report won't be impacting policy.
The DPH only investigated 84 clusters-- a very small number of total outbreaks.
They also say it's challenging to identify outbreak locations-- because of the increase in community spread.
"Anything that strikes fear in people- people are unfortunately not even going out," Scott Dolch from the Connecticut Restaurant Association said. "We’ve seen takeout decline in certain areas. Those types of things worry me."
The Executive Director of the CT Restaurant Association is reacting to a December COVID-19cluster report from the DPH.
The report shows out of the 84 clusters the department investigated, 21 came from restaurants.
With restaurants still struggling and waiting for federal and local aid, Dolch says he needs to see more.
"I want to make sure that we’re doing everything that’s right, and let’s look at the details, but I think there’s still a lot of unanswered questions that came out of that report."
The report investigates COVID-19 clusters ranging from two people to 67.
Restaurants, offices, homes, and child care facilities were the main settings for the clusters.
But the DPH itself says the numbers don't mean they proved transmission happened in those locations.
It's also a small number investigated.
By comparison, last month Massachusetts investigated more than 35,000 clusters where only 75 were tied back to restaurants.
New York State recently investigated 46,000 cases since September, where restaurants accounted for less than two percent of spread, as compared to private gatherings causing 73 percent.
"It’s a little dangerous to read into that from a policy perspective because they make up a small percentage into the total," Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said Monday.
With the report released on a monthly basis with a small fraction of clusters being investigated, the state says they can't make decision based off of this data alone.
"You have to think very carefully as you look at this data," Governor Ned Lamont said.
