ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - A new report from the state Department of Public Health showed the origin points of dozens of COVID-19 clusters last month.
The report showed restaurants, offices, homes, and child care facilities were the top four origin points.
However, the state and the DPH said the report won't impact policy.
The DPH said it only investigated 84 clusters, a very small number of total outbreaks.
It also said it's challenging to identify outbreak locations because of the increase in community spread.
"Anything that strikes fear in people, people are unfortunately not even going out," said Scott Dolch from the Connecticut Restaurant Association. "We’ve seen takeout decline in certain areas. Those types of things worry me."
Dolch, the Executive Director of the CT Restaurant Association, reacted to the December COVID-19 cluster report from the DPH.
The report showed that out of the 84 clusters the department investigated, 21 came from restaurants, 19 came from workplaces, 13 came from homes and 12 from childcare facilities.
With restaurants still struggling and waiting for federal and local aid, Dolch said he needs to see more.
"I want to make sure that we’re doing everything that’s right, and let’s look at the details, but I think there’s still a lot of unanswered questions that came out of that report," he said.
The report investigated COVID-19 clusters ranging from two people to 67.
However, the DPH said the numbers don't mean it was proved transmission happened in those locations.
It's also a small number investigated.
By comparison, last month Massachusetts investigated more than 35,000 clusters where only 75 were tied back to restaurants.
New York State recently investigated 46,000 cases since September, where restaurants accounted for less than 2 percent of the spread, as compared to private gatherings which caused 73 percent.
"It’s a little dangerous to read into that from a policy perspective because they make up a small percentage into the total," said Josh Geballe, Gov. Ned Lamont's chief operating officer.
With the report released on a monthly basis with a small fraction of clusters being investigated, the state said it can't make decisions based off of this data alone.
"You have to think very carefully as you look at this data," Lamont said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.